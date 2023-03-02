5G News
The future of technology: semiconductors as the new oil

By Brian Adam
Many things can be learned from the talks given at the MWC.

One from Qualcomm caught my attention talking about the importance of the semiconductor sector, a sector that is emerging as a key piece for the future of technology.

According to Qualcomm’s Rahul Patel, the role semiconductors will play will be similar to that played by oil in industry worldwide, emphasizing that these components will be needed to run virtually every day-to-day activity.

The Qualcomm executive also highlights the need for semiconductor solution providers to work on scaling their products to meet diverse needs and in a cost-effective manner for users. In this sense, Patel indicates that the management of these solutions through cloud applications will be key in today’s economy.

The home market, for example, will be transformed into a massive computing network environment in which a large proportion of IoT technologies will be integrated, with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. For Patel, this evolution is fundamental to offer integral solutions in the home.

Despite the fact that the semiconductor sector seems to be prepared to meet the needs of the current market, Patel warns about the need for more silicon supply for the future. The executive indicates that the semiconductor sector is expected to double in the next three to five years, which will require increased investment not only from silicon manufacturers, but also from governments around the world.

The semiconductor sector is a fundamental pillar in the technology industry, and its importance will only continue to grow. Investment in the development of technologies that include semiconductors is key to meeting the needs of users, both at home and in the business world, and ensuring that technology continues to evolve to improve people’s quality of life.

