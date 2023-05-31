The future of home automation arrives with this revolutionary Robot Butler

The wait is over. After decades of promises of robotic butlers, we’re finally about to see this futuristic vision arrive in our homes. Prosper Robotics, a London-based startup founded by former OpenAI employee Shariq Hashme, is about to bring to market a home robot that promises to make our technological fantasies come true. With capabilities that include cleaning, dish and laundry washing, and even simple meal preparation, Prosper Robotics is paving the way to a dream future.

Imagine a robot equipped with two movable arms and wheels, ready to take on a wide range of tasks around your home. The Prosper Robotics design allows this innovative device to load and empty the dishwasher, clean surfaces and floors, fold laundry and, to the surprise of many, prepare delicious salads. Each robot comes with a variety of specialized “gloves”, designed to prevent any type of cross contamination and maintain high standards of hygiene.

The biggest challenge facing Prosper Robotics is developing an affordable home assistant that offers a wide range of features. Unlike robots used in industrial settings, which are often prohibitively expensive and specialized for specific tasks, Prosper Robotics has managed to address this challenge in innovative ways. The company’s team has devoted time and effort to technical issues that are often overlooked in the development of home robots. These ingenious solutions, such as adapting standard electrical connectors to work in a mobile system, have enabled Prosper Robotics to set an attractive price range for its butler robot, with an estimated cost between £5,000-£10,000.

A video demo

https://wwwhatsnew.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/prosper.mp4

The above video has been published by the company On twitter

Remote control of the robot

While the ultimate goal is full automation, Prosper Robotics has found a way to speed up the implementation of its robot in our homes. In addition to the purchase of the robot, users will pay a monthly subscription that will cover maintenance, insurance and, most interestingly, a team of human operators who will teleoperate the robot in more complex tasks, such as food preparation. These operators, employed by Prosper Robotics, will control the robot remotely through a virtual reality (VR) interface. To ensure privacy and avoid security concerns, the Prosper team has developed an interface that blurs any text or human face captured by the robot.

As Prosper Robotics prepares to release an enhanced version of its butler robot in the coming months, we may begin to glimpse a future where robots play an integral role in our daily lives. While the starting price of £10,000 may prove prohibitive for many families, it’s important to consider the transformative potential of this technology. The Prosper Robotics project invites us to reflect on how artificial intelligence and robotics can radically change the way we live and work, providing new opportunities and improving our quality of life in the process.