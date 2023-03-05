If you thought that computers were just a matter of circuits, processors and cables, you are wrong. The future of computing could be in mushrooms. Yes, you read it right! The Unconventional Computing Laboratory at the University of the West of England is investigating the use of fungi to create computing systems and sensors..

In this article, we’ll explore how researchers in this lab are working to create a kind of “brain” out of fungi, and how this technology could be the next big thing in computing.

Why use mushrooms in computing?

Conventional computing is based on binary systems of ones and zeros, which limits its ability to accurately process and analyze information. However, mushrooms have the ability to send and receive electrical signals, as well as retain memory, making them an interesting alternative to conventional computing systems. Mushrooms, on the other hand, could offer advantages such as fault tolerance, reconfigurability, and low power consumption.

How do mushroom computers work?

The fungi used for computers are just the visible part of a larger organism, known as mycelium, which acts like the electronic components of a computer. Lab researchers mix mycelium cultures with natural fibers like hemp or wood chips and allow the mycelium to colonize the substrate. Then, they insert electrodes and record the electrical activity of the mycelium. By stimulating the mycelium, electrical activity is produced, which makes it possible to obtain a response.

Patterns of electrical activity can be used to create basic logic circuits, which are used to create computer systems and sensors.

What are the benefits of mushroom computers?

Although mushroom computers cannot match the speed of conventional computers, they do offer a number of advantages. Mushroom systems are more fault tolerant and self-healing, which means they are more resilient to breakdowns. They are also reconfigurable, meaning they can adapt to different situations and change their role as needs change.

What mushrooms are being used?

So far, researchers at the Unconventional Computing Laboratory have worked with several types of fungi, including oyster mushrooms, ghost mushrooms, bracket-shaped mushrooms, Enoki mushrooms, Split Gill mushrooms, and caterpillar mushrooms.

You can read more about it in this analysis from popsci.com and at www.fungar.eu.

Conclusion

The use of mushrooms in computing could be the next great advance in technology, although we hope that it does not bring us closer to a world in the style of the famous video game and series “The Last of Us”. While we haven’t yet reached the point of having to fight hordes of zombies in a post-apocalyptic world, the potential of mushrooms in creating computing systems and sensors is impressive. And who knows, maybe one day we will be able to create a kind of mushroom network that works as a kind of “Wood Wide Web” (as they called it in 2016 at newyorker.com) to communicate with the world around us more effectively. . In any case, research in fungi and computing continues, and we’re looking forward to seeing what discoveries the future holds.