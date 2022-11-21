The future iPhone 15 Pro will have a change in its design with the help of titanium

- Advertisement -

Little by little, the first information about the news that the next Apple phone will have, the iPhone 15. One of them talks about a design change in the Pro variant that the Cupertino company is preparing and, the truth is that it makes as much sense as improvements if they occur.

What is believed is that the North American firm will bet on the use of a new manufacturing material in what has to do with the chassis of the best iPhone that can be on the market. Specifically, the one used would be the titanium, while the “normal” version of the new range of smartphones would maintain the use of what has been common in a large number of generations of these phones: aluminum. Therefore, one more step would be taken to differentiate the two options that will be put up for sale.

It would come with a small but important aesthetic change

This would be none other than the modification of the side of the new iPhone 15 Pro, which would go from being straight to including a small curvature in the junction area with the front and back of the phone. In other words, it was possible to show an aspect in this place similar to the one that once existed in the iPhone 6, to give an example. Therefore, a fusion between the best of the current option would be obtained with a flat area that is comfortable, with a slight rounded area that would allow a much more comfortable grip. Definitely, ergonomics would be improved.

So the new iPhone 15 From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore. The material will also be titanium. Still very early to take it as it is. pic.twitter.com/hbdCKUhVP9

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 20, 2022

The truth is that the use of titanium would make a lot of sense, since Apple specifically has already begun to include this manufacturing material in some of its products, and everything suggests that they have been very satisfied with the results obtained. An example is the Apple Watch Ultra that uses this material and that, possibly, has allowed those from Cupertino to appreciate the benefits of its use in the most premium models. And, apparently, the experience is to be repeated.

This would be another of the novelties of the iPhone 15

Aside from the aforementioned manufacturing material, there are some things that seem like they will surely be part of the new smartphones. An example is the use of ports usb type c due to the mandate of the European Union and, of course, the arrival of Dynamic Island to the entire range of the next iPhone. The fact is that the new generation of phones will not have any great news, so we are not talking about disruptive options -and this is something that will impact the smartphone market, where the slowdown is evident-.

