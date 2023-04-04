The future great surprise of the AirPods will be in its case, what does Apple have prepared?

- Advertisement -

Innovating in headphones is not easy, since this accessory does not have much space in which to work. But seems to have found a way to improve its acquaintances AirPods and, for this, will take advantage of its transport which has become common in models that are earbuds type. And it must be said that the idea he has had is most interesting.

The information comes from a patent that the North American company has obtained in the US, and that adds something that can be differential with respect to what its competition currently offers: it I would add a touch screen that could be used both to review information and to execute actions in a simple way and without having to take the phone out of your pocket. That said, a progress that is most positive.

What could be done with this touch screen

Well, leaving aside what may be more than obvious, such as checking the battery charge of both the headphones and the case itself, for all this it would be necessary to integrate a chip, which would be of low power and consumption, among The possibilities that seem clearest are the Apple Music usage management. In this way, by means of small touches or by sliding your finger, you could go from passing a track to varying the volume of what is heard.

In addition, as seen in the image that we have left before this paragraph, and which are part of the patent obtained by Apple, it seems that the Combination with different iOS apps would be present Some examples could be Maps and the weather itself that arrives on the iPhone. In this way, with the first one you would gain control of the step-by-step indications and, with the second, access to listen to future predictions, something that for many can be quite useful. And, all this, by managing the screen that would be integrated into the AirPods.

Improving the AirPods experience

Clearly, this is the objective that would be achieved by adding this new element to the case of the headphones we are talking about. Through the increased functions of the AirPods this would be achieved, and the use of a touch screen is a success because users are already more than used to handling them. Obviously, if all this happens (something that remains to be seen, since we must remember that we are talking about a patent), it is more than certain that the price of helmets would increase. In addition, it would be necessary to know the resistance of the component, because the cover is something that more than once ends up on the ground.

