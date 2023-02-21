5G News
The funniest comments on Twitter with ChatGPT down

The funniest comments on Twitter with ChatGPT down

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
chatgpt down.jpg
chatgpt down.jpg
- Advertisement -

ChatGPT has been down for several hours, including its paid version, ChatGPT Plus. It is reminiscent of what happened on Twitter with the blue whale in its early years, only now there are paid users behind it.

This has caused thousands of people to complain, to show their anger, but also to show how there are a huge number of professionals who depend to a large extent on the results returned by this Artificial Intelligence.

- Advertisement -

Here are some of the funniest Tweets I’ve found on the subject:

– ChatGPT has been down for a few hours. And I can already tell how my productivity decreased. It will be a lot of fun when this thing rolls out en masse. “Sorry I couldn’t work, chatGPT didn’t work” will be the new “my dog ​​ate the report”. – links

– 5 things you can do while ChatGPT is down –

1. Keep updating the chatgpt website every 5 minutes
2. Go for a walk or shower to get new ideas
3. Cook the food
4. Spend time with your family
5. Email your customer that the next shipment will be delayed

- Advertisement -

links

– How am I supposed to write a creative tweet when #chatgpt is down? – links

– Hello nerds, chatGPT and open AI services are down. Use this as an opportunity to take a shower – links

- Advertisement -

– ChatGPT is down and I forgot how to write emails – links

– ChatGPT is down, how am I supposed to write TypeScript? – links

– ChatGPT seems to be dead and suddenly it’s like going back to the dark ages and having to type a function’s docstring manually. It goes to show how quickly one can become dependent on transformative technology – links

– No lights and chatgpt is down. I guess I have to sit with my own thoughts now – links

RT @NFT3com: #ChatGPT is down.

Please wait while we think of a tweet pic.twitter.com/K6LyzsMnBF

— AGS&B (@agsb_bilbao) February 21, 2023

– Chatgpt is down and I can’t seem to work well, I’m becoming too dependent on AI – links

– hello yes I look like a drug addict, waiting for me to be online again, I am in the middle of a judicial process and I had to write a response that I wanted to do with chatgpt, which to my surprise is down – links

– Why are you down #chatgpt? I have deadlines today!! – links

And so we could go on forever, in a world where AI has become reliant in an impressive way.

- Advertisement -

