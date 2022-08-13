The funniest and most honest LGBT stand-ups on Netflix

between the contents LGBTQ+ in could not miss the comedians of this community who base their presentations on Up Comedy in personal experiences of the process of finding themselves. From the discovery of sexuality to the perception they have about current politics and culture, we share a list of the best titles in this genre of comedy to have fun and cry on the platform streaming .

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

In 2019, the actress Wanda Sykes entertained us with a critical look at today’s world in his first stand-up special for Netflix. For an hour, the African-American comedian shares her perspective on the cultural and political moment we live in right now… and she warns that none of this could be normal.

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” marks the comedienne’s debut with an original title for the streaming giant. (Netflix)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

It consists of the meeting of personalities LGBTQ+ greatest in American comedy to give rise to a historic celebration of community legends and talents born in recent years. participate Ani DiFranco Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson, Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe, Wanda Sykes Y Rosie O’Donnell. In addition, new faces of this generation shine like Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel Y Scott Thompson.

The special draws on great figures and rising talents from the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate diversity. (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

australian comedian hannah gadsby debuted in Netflix with this acclaimed stand up that brought laughter and tears to his audience. She delves into her personal life as a lesbian and her experience growing up on a small island in Tasmania, going through her observations of gay parades, her professional life, and a good reality check that makes us go out. of our bubble.

Hannah Gadsby makes us laugh and moves us to tears in her first stand up for the platform. (Netflix)

Pink Zone

From Mexico, the comedians Manu NNa, Ana Julia, Ray Contreras Y Paul Moran come together to present a fun program with monologues made by each of them. The season is made up of four episodes of 15 minutes each, and promises to make you laugh non-stop.

“Zona rosa” summons Mexican comedians to amuse the queer public. (Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

“In a carefully crafted three-act set, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as an adult, as well as revealing his preferences regarding threesomes, tips for successful masturbation, his fascination with human sexuality and much more”, maintains the official synopsis.

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

the iconic tig notaro arrives at the Heights Theater, in Houston, to share the humorous side of marriage, motherhood and the incredible anecdote of being invited to do a show on the birthday of Ellen Degeneres. With her particular sense of humor, the comedian pushes us on a journey to laugh about the situations of adulthood and the phase of forming a family as a person queer.

From her perspective as a lesbian, Tig Notaro tells us about her life within marriage and a family. (Netflix)

