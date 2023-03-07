5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe Full Nerd ep 248: Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the state of...

The Full Nerd ep 248: Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the state of PC gaming

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
tfn23 248 tfnep248 v1 1.jpg
tfn23 248 tfnep248 v1 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, special guest Brad Shoemaker of the Nextlander podcast, and Adam Patrick Murray get nerdy about Ryzen 9 7950X3D reviews and the state of PC gaming.

Longtime games journalist and Ryzen X3D-curious podcaster Brad Shoemaker joins us to go over the launch of AMD’s long-awaited Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU. The crew discusses why the Internet is so aggro about it, and debunks some misconceptions about it. Gordon graphically shows you the vaunted Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s biggest weaknesses against the new Ryzen 9 7950X3D, too. Gordon also discloses why he tested the Intel CPU at DDR5/6000 rather than with higher clocked RAM, which has some Intel fans screaming foul.

- Advertisement -

As a long-time games journalist, Brad gives us insight into the state of the industry, the console wars, and the PC vs. console. Brad also shares his thoughts on industry consolidation and whether it’s good or bad.

Hacked content on Instagram and Facebook, this is what happens when it is detected
  • TAGS

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 2480 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone. 

- Advertisement -

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: 

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you’re a friend of the show, or your love of 19×10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Samsung’s foldables should face tougher competition in 2023

A samsung currently dominates the global market for folding cell phones, but the South...
Apple

Play with Baby Yoda! Google releases Easter Egg with new season of The Mandalorian

The third season of The Mandalorian premiered last Wednesday (1) on Disney Plus and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.