The front camera of the iPhone 14 will be different: it will have two sensors

Today is a big day for lovers of everything Apple does, since an event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Spain in which devices will be announced, such as an iPad tablet or the company’s new “cheap” phone. firm. That does not prevent news from being produced regarding what the iPhone 14which has to do with the front camera.

Waiting for the month of September to arrive, which will be when the new high-end iPhones will see the light, what has been indicated is that there will be important developments in the front selfie camera that, among other things, will be integrated into the camera itself. screen in a hole -which means that the notch will pass away-. And this is not something minor, since some phone functions depend directly on this component, such as the use of Face ID.

Will a single hole reach the screen of the iPhone 14?

Well, this is another of the things that have been known today will be a surprise. The reason is that, now that Apple is taking the step to pierce the smartphone screen, it will twice. This implementation of selfie cameras is late, but the truth is that as usual in the firm led by Tim Cook, its integration will not go unnoticed.

It will not be two identical holes that will be in the panel of the iPhone 14, since one will be completely round and the other will have a pill form. The reason for this to be so is that the element that will allow Face ID recognition to be used will be integrated into it. Of course, as has been known in the source of the information, this new option that we are talking about will be present in Pro models of the next iteration of Apple’s phone. Therefore, at first it will be given a differential touch for those who get this variant, which will be the most expensive of those put on the market.

unsplash

Will the rest of the iPhone 14 arrive with notch or notch? Well, the truth is that everything indicates that this will be the case… And this can be a disappointment for many, especially those who do not intend to make a very high investment in the purchase of a new smartphone.

Essential changes on the screen

This is something that has to happen, since the panels OLED they are not particularly transparent considering that we are talking about the use of infrared light. Therefore, decisions have to be made in this regard. One could be to change the type of panel, but everything suggests that due to supplies and the like, this is very difficult to do even in the medium term. So what remains is a modification of cathode patterns of the pixels, something that is possible to achieve, but that would increase the cost of the screen. Therefore, that could be the reason that the change begins with the iPhone Pro.

Be that as it may, what seems quite clear is that the idea that Apple has for the selfie camera of its phones happens, yes or yes, to forget the notch and bet on the holes in the screen. And, therefore, follow the tenure of other manufacturers that use Android, such as Samsung or Xiaomi.

>