The four simple actions you should do on your mobile before selling it or giving it away

The second-hand market in Spain is quite busy, and so much so that even Amazon has a section with products of this type. It is a form of get better prices in products that do not have to have suffered any damage, and the same happens with smartphones, which are ideal products to buy and sell in this way.

However, if the device you want to sell has been used as a personal mobile phone – or tablet – it is important to carry out some actions so that this sale occurs safely, for both the new and the previous owner. In fact, it may become important in terms of data security.

Second-hand devices can be a good way to reuse technology and help avoid generating more electronic waste, but it is advisable to take all possible security measures, since in most cases it is not known in whose hands the device will end up. , and leaving sensitive information in it can be dangerous.

Backup

Deleting important files by mistake is one of the worst feelings that exists, since in many cases these may be unrecoverable. That is why, before proceeding to erase the content of a device, it is advisable to take a look at its internal storage in search of this type of elements that may have been forgotten.

If you do not want to make a complete backup of the device, it is highly recommended to use Google Files, or any other file explorer. With this, you can access the storage to see if there is anything in the internal folders that may need to be saved, such as a text document or an important download that has not been saved. It is possible to either take it to an external memory or save it to Google Drive.

On the other hand, it is also convenient to open Google Photos, Amazon Photos or the manager used for the multimedia library, so that we Let’s make sure that all folders have been synchronized who want to stay in the cloud. This way, everything will be synchronized for the last time, since after resetting the device, there will be no going back.

Delete accounts

To be sure that no trace of phone use has been left, before proceeding to delete your data it may be a good idea manually delete the accounts that have been entered in thissuch as that of Google or that of Samsung or Xiaomi in the case of these brands, for example.

This will stop your device administrator from recognizing the phone as associated with that account, and thus, when restoring the factory settings, it will not ask for additional verification. This is something that can happen on some models if you leave the account, since It is used as a security measure so that no one can steal the cell phone and use it with their own account.

To do this you just have to open Settings and once there look for the accounts section. It is best to exit them all one by one, and end up exiting the device manufacturer’s account last. To do this, it will ask for the password associated with the account that has been created.

Delete data

Taking into account that the device is going to be used by someone else, it is important to delete everything on the device, so that no one can access said data. This is convenient for the former owner, who maintains the security of his data; but also for the new one, so you can enjoy the same experience you have when you get a new mobile.

The best way to do this is to factory reset your phone. Doing this is as easy as opening the Settings application and once here going to the section called system, which is where you will find the device reset options. There are some brands that place this section in a different place, so it may be a better idea to search for the word set in the search engine found in the Settings section.

Before carrying out this reset, it is important that the device’s battery is at least 50%, so that, if the process takes a little longer than normal, it does not run out of battery before finishing it. After this, it can be started as if it were new.

Remove cards

Although the mobile phone or tablet may not have been used for a while and the SIM card has been stolen a long time ago, it is possible that there is a microSD housed in the device’s card holder, if it is available. This can lead to the loss and filtration of that data, since all you have to do is put it in a reader to access all your files.

Therefore, it is vitally important to do this check before putting the smartphone back in its original box. This can save a lot of trouble, and it doesn’t take long to do. Additionally, if this is the case, you will have an additional card to use on other devices.

Beyond this, it never hurts to clean the outside of the device a little with a damp cloth, as well as the accessories that come with it. This way, the person who receives it can experience a good feeling when they take it out of its packaging again.