The founder of Oculus has tested the Apple Glass. What has been his opinion?

There is less left for us to know the expected smart es from . Although at the moment we cannot confirm any data on the Apple Glass or Apple Reality XRpossible names of this product, all kinds of information has been leaking.

For example, we know the possible design that this gadget will have, as well as all the possibilities that Apple Glass will offer when it hits the market. And everything indicates that it will be the new bombshell of the Cupertino-based firm.

In principle there were great doubts regarding the launch of this product. An internal war within Apple between some engineers who did not agree with presenting a product they considered unfinished and Tim Cook and the chief engineer, determined to keep the launch date. It seems they got it completely right.

The Apple Glass will arrive in June and point ways

In recent months, there was talk of this internal war, and then some rumors arose from Apple employees who had tried the product and had literally hallucinated with the leap in quality compared to the previous prototype.

The Apple headset is so good.

— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 14, 2023

And now it’s been Palmer Lucky himself has said it’s “very good.” Obviously, it is a heavyweight in the sector, so if you have tried these smart glasses and have said that it is a very good product, be careful with Apple because it can blow up the market and mark a new before and after.

The message is very concise, but makes it clear that The product is of high quality and that previous rumors that spoke of the good sensations that it had caused among the engineers who did not agree with its launch are true.

The truth is that, from what has been leaking, Apple Glass will be a wonder at a technical level. To begin with, the use of microLED screens guarantees the best image quality. We are talking about a technology that is far superior to OLED but that has an impossible price for the consumer market, for this reason there are so few Smart TVs with this technology.

But on a small scale, their manufacture is profitable, so they can be integrated into high-end products such as Apple Glass without the price skyrocketing excessively. Although we know that this first generation of glasses will not be exactly cheap, everything indicates that they will be around $3,000, it is increasingly clear that they are going to be a hit.

Now it only remains to wait a couple of weeks for the Apple WWDC 23 let’s see all the secrets of its first smart glasses.

