The folding iPhone is not Apple? Who created it?

Foldable iPhone is not Apple? The world’s first foldable iPhone wasn’t made by Apple, it’s made from parts from the Motorola Razr and the iPhone.

After more than 200 days of trial and error, an engineer has managed to build a foldable iPhone using custom parts and a hinge made from a Motorola Razor blade.

Creative engineers like to build Frankenstein-like Apple devices, like iPhones with USB-C ports or Mac minis with M1 processors built into old iMac cases.

The latest creation comes from a Chinese YouTuber called Scientific and Technological Aesthetics, who tried to build the famous iPhone Fold.

The Chinese went to great lengths to build a foldable iPhone from existing parts, fusing the internals of an iPhone with the foldable shell of a Motorola Razr.

Design criteria included being smooth enough to fold and retaining touch functionality.

The result is a Chinese folding iPhone that can be folded in half. The video is in Chinese with subtitles and explains the process used to deconstruct the two devices.

All of the internal components of the iPhone X have been removed and redesigned to fit into the folding housing of the Motorola Razr.

The folding iPhone is not Apple? and does it work with iOS?

The video shows how the engineer disassembled dozens of iPhone screens step by step, cut the case from a donor device and rebuilt it as a foldable device.

They tried different types of hinges on phones like the Galaxy Z Flip, but settled on a Motorola Razr hinge for their display.

Called “iPhone V,” the foldable iPhone is functional, running iOS, and the screen neatly folds in half.

Several iPhone models appear to have been flipped and converted to a foldable design, though the tour focuses on the iPhone X.

A combination of engineering ingenuity, trial and error in delamination of the iPhone screen, and some 3D-printed parts gave rise to the foldable iPhone. Many space-saving decisions had to be made to make the device work.

A small custom battery was built with a capacity of just 1000 mAh, a quarter of the capacity of most iPhones. A speaker and all components for wireless charging and MagSafe have been removed.

Touch functionality continued to work fine and iOS was working normally, as previously reported.

However, the engineers wanted a foldable user interface, so they installed custom software via jailbreak that was aware of the folded screen.

Apple is rumored to be working on foldable iPhone prototypes, but so far there’s been no concrete indication of what a foldable Apple will look like or when it will launch.

It is not the first time that the Chinese have made different models with Apple parts. Apparently, the designers consider this model as a prototype. The engineer wants to refine the process and design over time and calls it version 0.1.