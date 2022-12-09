The foldable OPPO Find N2 Flip is seen before its announcement

The Oppo Find N2 Flip It should debut in mid-December. A video of the device was recently leaked on Weibo showing its design and, now, a filtered render reveals the rear design of the Find N2 Flip. The leaked render appears to match the device seen in the video. As you can see, the upper part of its rear has a vertical dual camera setup followed by an LED flash and “Powered by MariSilicon” branding.

The outer screen of the device appears to be larger than that available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to feature a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED interior display with FHD+ resolution. Its perforated screen will house a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

The rear camera setup of the foldable phone will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The outer screen of the Find N2 Flip will measure 3.26″.

The Find N2 Flip will be powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will have a 4,300 mAh battery, which will support 44W fast charging. It will run Android 13 operating system based on ColorOS 13. It will feature a side fingerprint scanner. It is likely to be available in black, white, and green colors. The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldables are expected to launch at Oppo’s upcoming INNO Day 2022 event. A recent leak claims that the Find N2 Flip will also be launched in the global market.