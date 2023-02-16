The foldable OPPO Find N2 Flip arrives in Spain for €1,049

- Advertisement -

OPPO has announced today the arrival in Spain of its first folding smartphone for international users, OPPO Find N2 Flip. The new smartphone combines the larger vertical outdoor screen of any flip phone with all-day battery life and SUPERVOOC fast charge.

In addition, it has a camera system headed by a Sony IMX890 sensora powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity and best-in-class charging speeds.

Redefinition of the outer screen

With a 3.26-inch outdoor screen, the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s screen is the largest of all currently available flip design folding phones. Its extra size makes any activity easier, so the outer screen is a hassle-free zone, whether it’s taking selfies or checking notifications.

Its vertical orientation is a game changer, allowing the outer screen to display up to six notifications in a single view. You can quickly reply to messages from major messaging apps, change settings, record a voice memo, answer a call, and more—all without opening your phone.

The outer screen of the OPPO Find N2 Flip allows you to customize the home screen in multiple interactive ways. Pet lovers can choose between a pigeon, cat, dog, hamster or rabbit, and it will provide company whenever you turn it on.

From the funniest to the laugh-out-loud, a GIF can be set as the cover wallpaper for looping memes, and if the user is a fan of Bitmoji, their sticker pack can be their AOD (always on display). active). In addition to Bitmoji stickers, the AOD also displays useful information: time, date, and notifications.

sophisticated design

With brushed aluminum sides, a fingerprint-resistant glass cover, and a unique micro-engraved wavy pattern on the hinge, OPPO Find N2 Flip has a simple design that feels comfortable in the hand and is available in two colors: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is thin and light, it only weighs 191g and is just 7.45mm thickand features a precision-curved, micro-arc glass back cover that feels like it’s truly a part of the user’s hand, whether open or closed.

And while you use the phone, its immense 6.8-inch AMOLED E6 screen is perfect for the picture, with its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and smooth adaptive refresh rate of 120hz. Viewing is also excellent in any environment thanks to an advanced anti-glare film and up to 1,600 nits of maximum brightness.

The best camera on a Flip phone

The 50 MP main camera of the OPPO Find N2 Flip incorporates a great Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens – a solid foundation for incredible images.

Thanks to its main camera, the user sees more and captures with confidence, since the outer screen, the largest on a flip-style phone, offers the clearest selfie preview available. with function dual preview When you take a photo or video of another person, the person can be seen on the outer screen.

The 17:9 aspect ratio of the OPPO Find N2 Flip’s outer screen has the same vertical orientation as the phone’s camera sensor, minimizing cropping for maximum detail.

In addition, this new smartphone with flip design allows you to further expand creativity with the FlexForm mode. This is made possible by the unique second-generation Flexion Hinge, as the OPPO Find N2 Flip maintains its mid-fold position between 40 and 110 degrees for dynamic waist-high angles and evocative videos. 4K time-lapse.

FlexForm mode also turns this flip phone into a hands-free camera with a tripod. All you need to do is partially fold it, place it on a surface and release the shutter with a palm gesture – perfect for group shots. It is also possible to harness the power of the 32 MP selfie camera. with your sensor SonyIMX709autofocus and wide-angle lens, just prop your phone up for a high-quality, hands-free video call, with FlexForm mode optimized for apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

Co-developed with the legendary camera manufacturer hasselbladOPPO Find N2 Flip captures professional-quality colours, a full-featured Professional Mode, and its exclusive XPAN mode and its master filters, freezes time in a wide cinematic frame.

Much more than a photography champion, the internal image NPU of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, MariSilicon Xpowers night video for ultra-sharp 4K footage in low light, and can also hold your phone partially folded and on its side, like a camcorder, for a more stable grip.

Certified to more than 400,000 folds

The second generation Flexion Hinge works in harmony with the main screen to create a robust folding screen with an incredibly subtle fold.

The miniaturized hinge design is made up of fewer components than the first-generation Flexion Hinge used on the Find N, and in its intricate simplicity, OPPO has achieved a new standard for mechanical stability. The second-generation Flexion Hinge is also more compact than ever, creating more space for a larger outer screen and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

As with the Find N and Find N2, there’s no gap in the hinge when the Find N2 Flip is closed, so it keeps dust out and better protects the inner screen.

The phone has also been independently certified by TÜV Rheinland to resist more than 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature. That’s equivalent to opening and closing the phone about 100 times a day for over ten years, and it’s also been tested up to 100,000 times at 50 degrees Celsius and 95% humidity, and -20 degrees Celsius.

OPPO has also integrated its second-generation flex hinge to guide the screen into the folding angle as smoothly as possible, creating a waterdrop fold, which results in a significantly shallower and narrower fold than other folding phones when unfolded. As well as being incredibly subtle to the eye, it’s also virtually imperceptible to the touch, making it possible to enjoy an uninterrupted flat-screen experience.

The folding phone with more autonomy and faster charging

OPPO Find N2 Flip incorporates a great 4,300mAh battery in its compact body. This is the largest battery of any foldable phone by a huge margin, which means reliable all-day battery life.

OPPO has also worked closely with MediaTek to create an optimized version of its flagship chipset dimension 9000+ for OPPO Find N2 Flip. These efforts translate into more than an hour of video calls, more than two hours of social media, and five hours of music streaming.

In fact, according to the tests carried out by the company, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is the first foldable phone that offers a full day of use on a single chargewhich solves one of the main problems of current and potential users of foldable phones.

OPPO also includes the fastest charging of any foldable phone in the Find N2 Flip – 44W SUPERVOOC – taking the battery from almost empty to 50% in just 23 minutes and up to 100% in less than an hour. It should be noted that the device is marketed including the fast charging charger.

ColorOS 13 with the highest OS and security support on Android phones

In addition to first-class hardware, the OPPO Find N2 Flip also represents a huge step forward in the software experience of foldable smartphones. run the last Color OS 13 from OPPO, optimized specifically for the new form factor, taking full advantage of the large cover screen, Flexform mode and many other aspects.

It is also the OPPO’s first foldable phone to offer 4 years of ColorOS major updates and 5 years of security updates.

Price and availability

OPPO Find N2 Flip is available for pre-sale from February 15 to 28. The launch offer includes a €50 discount voucher, leaving the OPPO Find N2 Flip for €999 and OPPO Enco Free2 headphones, valued at €99, as a gift.

He OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available in two colors Astral Black and Moonlight Purpleas of March 1 for €1,049in the official e-commerce of OPPO and the main retailers.

Technical specifications

Design Colors Moonlit Purple | Astral Black closed dimensions Closed: 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm | Open: 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm Weight 191g Screen Inside E6 AMOLED 6.8” | 120Hz LTPO | FHD+ (2520 × 1080) | 1600 nits | 21:9 | UDG Abroad AMOLED 3.26” | 60Hz | Resolution 720×382 | 900 nits Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, outdoor screen Camera Major 50MP(f/1.8), Sony IMX890, EIS wide angle 8MP(f/2.2), Sony IMX355 chip image MariSilicon X Imaging NPU | hasselblad video resolution [email protected], [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/30fps selfies 32MP (f/2.4), Sony IMX 709 RGBW Selfie video 1080P/[email protected] Performance Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ (4nm) CPU | GPUs 1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.85GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz | Mali-G710 MP10 RAM 8 GB (LPDDR5), expandable up to 16 GB ROMs 256GB (UFS3.1) expandable memory No Battery Ability 4300mAh Burden 44W SUPERVOOCTM | 34% in 15min | 62% in 30min | 100% in 57min connectivity nfc Yeah Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 GPS GPS: L1+L5 | GALILEO: E1+E5A | Beidou: B1l+B1c+B2a | QZSS: L1+L5 SIM Dual Nano SIM + eSIM networks 5G, SA/NSA Wifi Wi-Fi 6（802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Sound Stereo stereo | Dolby Atmos | Support SBC, AAC, aptX HD, LDAC Headphone output USB Type-C Others unlock Side fingerprint and facial recognition Protection IPX4 OS ColorOS 13.0 (Android 13) | 4 years of updates | 5 years of security patches Box contents USB-C cable, Charger, Case, OTG adapter, Removal tool