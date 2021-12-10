The foldable Oppo Find N leaks ahead of its official announcement

Yesterday Oppo hinted at its first folding phone, the Oppo Find N, to be officially unveiled on December 15.

However, it seems that we will not have to wait that long because today, the well-known source of leaks Evan blass Has published actual pictures of the phone, along with some official press renders

The Find N will be a foldable smartphone on the vertical axis, like the Galaxy Z Fold3, and it will sport a triple camera setup on the rear.

At least one of the sensors will be 50MP, perhaps the same one from Sony that Oppo has been using in its 2021 flagship, the Find X3 Pro.

That phone’s curious (and useless) microscope camera won’t be present on the Find N, judging by the images, but there will be an ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens.

Pete Lau has moved from OnePlus to Oppo and has taken the lead on the foldable phone project. After four years of development, the first prototype of the Find N was created back in 2018, according to Pete Lau. in a blog post.

According to him, the phone industry has matured so much that it is only taking small steps to improve displays, cameras, and chipsets. However, foldable phones present a whole new user experience, and that’s what Oppo has achieved with the Find N.