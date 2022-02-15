The foldable iPhone will be like this: the Italian concept that reads Apple’s future

It’s worth talking about because one came out interesting concept beyond the features strictly technical, which De Rosa imagined built on the basis of the Apple Silicon M1 chip of Mac mini, MacBook Air and company. It is unlikely, knowing Apple, that such a powerful chip born for other applications could be transferred to smartphones, but it is certainly not an aspect to be examined today. There is more to the concept.

L’ Foldable iPhone it will be done, but it will take some time. This is the dominant feeling among the observers shared among others by the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is aligned with Antonio De Rosa, owner of ADR Studio with offices in Italy, Singapore and Thailand. The designer used his skills and those of his team for imagine what what is called the iPhone Air could be that is the first iPhone by folding.

The skill of De Rosa’s team lies in discreet declination of the cornerstones of traditional iPhones in one with the folding form factor of the clamshell type, in the wake of Galaxy Z Flip3 or Motorola Razr. You can see it from details: there is the topicality of the selector for the silent and of the keys, which are those of the iPhone 13, or of the triangular camera group, and there is also the future, with the central “pill” hole in the display which is believed to replace the notch starting from the next generation.

Then there are free interpretations, such as the small external display“service”, next to the camera group orabsence of any type of interface: no Lightning and no USB-C, an idea by no means far from what has been said for some time in the corridors of Apple Park, which would also be useful to dodge the imminent tightening of the regulatory bodies on the fragmentation of standards.

Finally the team’s imagination has fixed display crease problem visible at the intermediate openings: on the iPhone Air there is almost none, and although we suppose that the obsessive search for aesthetic perfection that characterizes Apple will push the designers to examine every possible way to limit it as in the concept, it is not at all obvious that it will be possible to solve what at the moment seems to be a limitation of technology to be swallowed with gritted teeth.