The foldable Honor Magic V is shown on video before its announcement

Honor continues with the development of new smartphones after last year’s spin-off, and a few days ago the company confirmed the name of its next foldable: Honor Magic V.

Honor wants to introduce the Magic V in the coming weeks, but hasn’t given a date yet. Instead, he has posted a video where you can see the new folding in all its glory.

According to the video, the Magic V folds horizontally, like a book. Inside is a large main screen, which has been previously reported to be made by Chinese display specialist BOE.

Based on the video, it might appear that the Magic V comes without a hole in the inner screen, meaning that it possibly uses an under-screen camera.

On the outside, the Magic V of Honor has a elongated auxiliary screen that is apparently curved back, at least on the right side, and it has a hole centered under the top edge for the front camera.

The general form factor is very similar to what Samsung offers with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is already in its third generation, or the recent Oppo Find N.

According to previous reports, the outer screen is 6.5 ″, while the main screen’s diagonal would be about 8 ″ when unfolded.

On the back of the Honor Magic V, which is apparently equipped with a metal frame and a cover with a wavy stripe pattern, we can see several cameras in a clearly protruding module.

The exact details on the equipment of the camera module remain open, as is most other technical data.

The Honor Magic V could be the first smartphone with a folding screen to carry the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

It is also unclear when and at what price the Magic V will be available, or if it will also launch in Europe.