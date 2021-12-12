The foldable Honor Magic Fold is coming next year

Rumors of a foldable Honor phone started in February this year, when we heard that Huawei’s old sub-brand would launch a foldable model later this year.

Halfway through the year, we learned that the Honor Magic Fold is going to be an inward-folding device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

The Magic Fold is expected to be unveiled sometime in the first quarter of 2022, but now a render has been leaked Courtesy of RODENT950.

Like Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold models, the outer screen runs across the entire front of the phone and, when fully opened, we have access to a large tablet-sized screen, although there are unfortunately no images of the inside.

Device specifications include a 8-inch screen when phone is fully unfolded, with a resolution of 2200 x 2480. Inside, you will find an octa-core CPU with a Cortex A-77 core clocked at 3.13GHz, three Cortex A-77 cores clocked at 2 , 54GHz and quad Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 2.05GHz.

It will also have 8 GB of memory, 256 GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. The render shows a rear camera with a 108 MP sensor for the main lens, probably 12MP images.

In addition to the mandatory ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras, we could see a 16 MP camera on the front of the phone for selfies.

Huawei ended up selling Honor last year to avoid that the firm had to abide by all the restrictions imposed on Huawei by the US, so it will arrive with Android 11 and Google services.