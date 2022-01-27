The flying car is already a reality with AirCar

It is often said that reality is stranger than fiction. And if the human being has dreamed for years of a type of vehicle that also has the ability to fly through the air, now this dream has just become a reality with AirCar, the flying car invented by Professor Stefan Klein, and that after 25 years of development, with eight people at the helm, and with the collaboration of the Klein Vision company, it has just obtained the certificate that equates it to a private plane in European territory.

Thus, the AirCar will now be able to fly legally between different points of the European territory through its airports, but it will also be able to fly through British territory. To achieve European flight certification, it had to go through the demanding tests of the European Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).



Among other tests, it has been able to carry out more than 200 takeoffs and landings with complete ease, and in autopilot mode, without the pilot having to handle any controls during the process.

It has also undergone endurance and static and dynamic stability tests in airplane mode, and has also been able to exceed 70 flight hours.

But the most interesting thing about this model is when it begins to become an airplane, something like a kind of transformer when it comes to unfolding its wings that adapts it to fly, and we must remember that it is also still a car capable of moving on conventional roads.

In development a second improved version

Undoubtedly, a prodigy of mobility that also It has a 160 hp BMW engine, allowing it to reach a flight speed of up to 190 km/h at 2,500 meters..

Not content with this, Professor Stefan Klein is now working on a second version, betting on a 300 hp engine that is capable of enabling the vehicle to reach flight speeds of up to 300 km/h.

Like many other devices, in principle it will become a luxury device in the hands of a few, although over time, the price will go down to be available to a greater number of people.

Over time, it is also likely that we will get used to seeing them circulate in the sky as we can currently see small planes and private planes. Gone are decades of prototypes and attempts to create flying cars.

In this link we leave you with the video that clearly shows how practical it is for whenever you want and by road and by air.

Image credit: Klein-vision