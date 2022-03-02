The flashlight of the phone will improve in Android 13, how will it do it?

Using the flash of the phone as if it were a flashlight has become something of the most common, and surely on more than one occasion it has saved your life to find something when you were in a dark room. Well, the arrival of Android 13 is going to mean an improvement of this function that is most striking and useful. Everything indicates that it is going to become global, something that until now was on Google Pixel phones (you may not even know it existed). This is none other than the inclusion of a function that will allow, once the flashlight is on, to control the power of the brightness that is generated. And this is very positive, since it will prevent you from practically blinding those you focus on with the flash and, in addition, you will also have greater control over the consumption that occurs when using this useful tool -which is generally activated from quick accesses. And this inclusion is not something that is being tested to see if it makes sense to use it in the evolution of Google’s operating system for mobile devices. We are talking about an option that will be real, since the North American firm has included an API that will allow different applications to control the intensity of the flashlight manually. In this way, developers will be able to include it in their creations if they wish… and this can be positive even for applications that allow you to control the terminal’s camera. How will the brightness of the flashlight be controlled? Surely this question has already come to your mind and, the truth is that the simplicity will be great, since a central slider will be used -at least in the function that will be included for the flashlight in Android 13 – which can be manipulated to set the brightness power that you want to use at all times. And it is that it is not the same one that is needed to check if there is something under the armchair at home, that the one that is adequate to locate something on the bedside table in the room and not wake up the person who is sleeping due to the high intensity of the light. with you. At the moment this option has not been included in the test versions of the next version of Google’s operating system, which is due, according to the source of the information, to the fact that the Mountain View company needs to develop everything that has to do with with the software layer that allows access to all existing hardware on the market (not just the Pixel). In this way, it is not normal to think that in the next test evolution of Android 13 it is more than possible that this functionality will be included, which is most positive. The truth is that this is one of those improvements that, without making much noise, will surely end up being one of those that users usually use. Therefore, we believe that it is a success that its use is planned. >