“The Flash” will end with the novel season and marks the end of an era

Eight years ago, was first broadcast on the Warner Channel signal (known as The CWfor its acronym in English) and its story will finally have a conclusion in 2023. Starring Grant Gustin (glee), the series based on the character of DC Comics follows Barry Allen from his beginnings as a crime scene investigator and on to his alternate side as a superhero thanks to the superhuman ability he gains in a STAR Labs explosion.

The ninth will mark the end of an era for this universe of heroes and villains created by television under the name of arrowverse which was made up of other titles from the small screen such as Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and others. In recent years, all the stories linked to this narrative line -with the exception of Superman & Lois– have been canceled with definite or unfinished endings.

Actor Grant Gustin will say goodbye to the role that launched him to fame. (The CW)

In addition to Gustin in the title role as Barry/Flash, the all-star cast included Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Rick Cosnett, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Keiynan LonsdaleNeil Sandilands, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Chris Klein, LaMonica Garrett, Efrat Dor, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight.

The project of Flash started in 2013, when it was announced that the creators would be Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, the minds behind Arrow. At first, the story of this superhero developed purely alone, exploring his origins and personal environment, but over the years he became involved with other faces from the same world and parallel universes such as the archer himself, Supergirl, Supermanetc.

the end of the series Flash and the premiere of the tape with Ezra Miller

From the first to the seventh installment of the successful series, the number of episodes broadcast annually ranged between 23 and 18, a usual figure for a TV product. However, he The last and eighth part will have only 13 chapters to narrate the latest adventures of Flash in addition to having the return of some stars who left the production while it was still on the air (Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker Y Jesse L Martin).

The purpose of the final season of Flash Will it be to close all the plot arcs of the script and fire the fastest man in the world forever… and welcome a new one? For now, it is known that Grant Gustin will have his last return to the role next year and it is possible that it will arrive before the release of the film with Ezra Miller about the version of the hero in the cinema.

Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin played Flash at the same time in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” special. (The CW)

Both actors have crossed paths on the small screen, characterized as Flash and looking at each other in awe. the cameo and crossover It happened during one of the specials of “ crisis on infinite earths ” aired in 2020, and officially confirmed that the television content based on the “Casa de El” comic strips is also part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The latter was born from man of steel (2013), the film that introduced Henry Cavill as Superman.

