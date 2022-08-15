The five best video games of this 2022

The game industry has had an interesting production so far in 2022 between from independent producers or large companies such as Nintendo or Sony. (SONY)



The video game industry has had an accelerated production during this 2022 between games from independent producers or large companies such as Nintendo either Sony.

Therefore, these would be the most striking video games of the year, either because of their mechanics, aesthetics, soundtrack or history, according to the analysis of Xataka.

stray

The internet gave in to a stray cat story during the early part of 2022 and PlayStation has decided to include it in their games for the higher levels of their PlayStation Plus.

Players will be able to control the feline’s behavior during exploration passages, puzzles, intriguing storyline, and realistic animal behavior.

The game is available for PC, PS4 and PS5.

CardShark

Available for nintendo switch Y pcthis game is set in 18th century France and takes players through different adventures where they will have to find their way by cheating in card games.

It mixes games of skill, puzzles, mini-games and a great setting that, in reality, is made up of images painted by hand by the illustrator Nicolai Troshinsky and is accompanied by music composed by Andrea Boccadoro performed by an orchestra.

It was the winner of the Best Indie Game of 2022 award at the Independent Games Festival and received honorable mentions in the categories of Excellence in Design and Excellence in Storytelling.

Elder Ring

It features a dark atmosphere and a story devised by George R.R. Martinwhich makes this game a special title.

It has an open world structure that works well in a game that is produced by a company that has potential for a new hit.

The game is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Evil Dead: The Game

The game is inspired by the iconic 1981 movie directed by Sam Raimi, who returned to direct a Spiderman movie a few months ago.

Ashthe character played by the actor Bruce Campbell in the original feature film he returns in an adventure that, although it does not offer outstanding novelties, is supported by a base of horror fans.

It features tributes, perfectly recreated environments and a lot of fun for the players of this title.

For PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

This PlayStation title combines various game mechanics of exploration, action, ghost hunting and madness. Contrary to what one might think due to the aesthetics of the graphics, this is not a horror game and, according to the analysis carried out by Xataka, it has several moments in which the user can get a good scare.

Ghostwire: Tokyo It is designed to take full advantage of the graphics of the PS5, so its players will be able to live a more than positive experience in terms of visual details.

The game is available for PC and PS5.

: