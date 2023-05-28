The five best tricks with which to save battery on Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

One of the worst things about watch, and I am sure that this is the same opinion, it is the need to charge it every day. This gets especially annoying when I’m out and about instead of sitting at my desk. Each generation tries to improve this, but the results so far are not exactly spectacular.

It is true that the Apple Watch allows you to do many things, from monitoring health statistics to handling calls and messages. But unfortunately, all of these are what makes autonomy is manifestly improvable. If you are looking for ways to extend your smartwatch battery life, this guide will provide you with some. tips and tricks that will help you

Tips to improve the autonomy of Apple Watch

limit notifications

Frequent notifications can also significantly affect The battery life. To control notifications complete this process:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Go to “My Watch” > “Notifications”.

Here, turn off notifications for the unnecessary apps.

Reduce physical tracking

The Apple Watch is great for tracking fitness activity, but these features can use up a lot of power. If you are not using them, consider disable heart rate monitoring and track workouts with these steps:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app.

Go to “My Watch” > “Training” > “Power saving mode”.

Here, turn on power saving mode.

Lower the screen brightness

The screen of your Apple Watch is of great quality, without a doubt. But high screen brightness can quickly drain the battery. To decrease screen brightness do the following:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

Scroll down and tap on “Brightness and text size”.

Here, use the slider to reduce screen brightness.

Avoid app updates in the background

Background App Refresh allows content to refresh in the background. limit this feature it can help to prolong battery life, here’s how you get it:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app.

Go to General > Background app refresh.

Here, turn off the feature for apps that don’t need to be constantly updated.

Do not allow dynamic spheres

While dynamic wallpapers are impressive, they can consume a lot of energy. Instead, use simple wallpapers and limit the complications. To make this change do the following:

On your Apple Watch, press firmly on the watch face to enter personalization mode.

Swipe left or right to select a simple watch face.

Tap Customize to remove unnecessary complications.

