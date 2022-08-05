The Fitbit Versa 4 runs out of secrets, this will be this new cheap smartwatch

- Advertisement -

One of the companies that has a well-earned prestige in wearable accessories is Fitbit. This brand has a good number of products that have a very good quality, such as smart bracelets and watches. Several of the most important details that the new smartwatch that it intends to launch on the market will have.

Specifically, we are talking about the Fitbit Versa 4, a model that everything indicates will be announced shortly (the IFA 2022 fair appears as the most likely place for it). It will be positioned as the most modern fixture of its kind and will feature a more adjusted price. In other words, it will be more affordable than its own Sense or some of the models that Amazfit already has. In other words, we are talking about the offer aimed at the general public.

What has been known about the Fitbit smartwatch

On the one hand, images have been leaked of what the design that will have the smart watch. And, the truth is that if what is seen is confirmed there won’t be big differences with the previous generation model. In reality, it looks like a carbon copy of this one and, if there are no changes in dimensions and weight, this will not be exactly a reason to make a change.

91Mobile

Aesthetically, the only change that can be seen is that the side action button which is different and it seems that it will be easier to use due to dimensions and location. By the way, the design is maintained in this element that could already be seen in the new Sense. In what has to do with the colors, the source of the information indicates that there will be two that will be put up for sale initially: the graphite and pink.

Other things expected from this smartwatch

The screen is expected to be 1.58 inches with a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels, so no problems are expected to display the content that is displayed. Besides, support is expected for both the Google assistant and Amazon Alexa, which will be positive when it comes to taking advantage of the accessories that you have and are compatible. With a good number of sensors, it seems that finally the Fitbit Versa 4 will not have ECG and this will remain for the Sense.

Besides, it is to be expected that there is so much microphone as with speaker, so it would be possible to answer calls via Bluetooth. As far as the operating system is concerned, Fitbit has long been expected to put a model with Wear OS on the market, but it does not seem that this generation of the smartwatch model we are talking about will be the chosen one. Therefore, it will maintain proprietary software.

>