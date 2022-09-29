The first Xiaomi without MIUI after Android One arrives in Spain and is very cheap

It has rained a lot since the last Xiaomi mobile with the now extinct One. It has also hailed and even snowed. Three years ago we analyzed the Xiaomi Mi A3 as the latest exponent of a range that successfully started the Xiaomi Mi A1 in 2017. Now, three months from the end of 2022, we return to attend a Xiaomi without .

As a reincarnation of the aforementioned Mi A1, this new Xiaomi device has been baptized as Redmi A1. It was presented a few weeks ago along with the 4G and 5G version of the Redmi 11 Prime, but only in India. Now it in Spain with a very competitive price for the input range.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price and availability

As we said, this device is now on our market and can be purchased from now. It only comes with a basic memory configuration. 2/32GBalthough with colors to choose between light blue, light green and black.

Its official price is €109.99although if we enter the Xiaomi online store we find a discount of 10 euros that leaves it to €99.99.

Its great assets are in the software and autonomy

We already indicated it at the beginning and it is that this is a mobile aimed at an undemanding public or with tight budgets. Its performance does not have to be bad, but neither can you ask for great boasts when incorporating a modest Mediatek Helio A22 chip Accompanied by 2GB RAM. Versions of up to 3 GB appear on the Xiaomi website, although we have not found them in stores.

Their 6.52-inch IPS display makes it a mobile that, without being one of the largest on the market, is not exactly compact. However, this can be a positive point for multimedia use, since it also has HD+ resolution. Yes indeed, does not have a fingerprint readerbut neither on the screen nor on a side button.

It is also very tight on cameras with a 5 megapixel selfie lens. In the back we find a 8 megapixel main camera which is accompanied by a lens focused on improving the effect bokeh of photographs taken in portrait mode.

Although if there is something to highlight is the 5,000 mAh battery capacity of this Redmi A1. It cannot boast of having a fast charge as it has a Micro USB port with a maximum power of 10 W, but with that capacity it should withstand a long day of use (and even more) without problems. And in case you were wondering, yes, it includes a charger in the box.

Another point to highlight and that we were already making progress is not to incorporate MIUI and if Android 12 Go as a “reduced” version of pure Android. Xiaomi’s own aforementioned personalization layer is left behind, with as many lovers as detractors, and gives way to a system focused on entry-level mobiles that, despite having some differences with purer Android, does not incorporate bloatware beyond of some native Xiaomi apps such as camera or phone.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi A1