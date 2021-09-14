Social NetworksTech News The first units of Tesla Model Y begin to arrive to buyers in Spain the first units of tesla model y begin to arrive 1Tesla Model And Perfomance. The first Tesla SUV arrives, for now, with the Perfomance model (€ 70,000). For those interested in the Great Autonomy (€ 64,000), they will have to wait until the first quarter of 2022. The model that is beginning to reach buyers has an estimated autonomy of 480km and a dual engine with all-wheel drive. 2Center console As in all Tesla models, control over the car’s systems is carried out thanks to the 15 ” touch screen that presides over the entire front of the console. In this case it is very similar to the Model 3. 3Tires The wheels of the Perfomance model are fitted with eye-catching 21 ” Überturbine wheels that are especially eye-catching in matte black. 4Vehicle interior The interior of the Model Y offers two alternatives for finishing in leather: black and white. In either case, the appearance and comfort of the seats is really good. 5Door opening The openings are carried out through a simple press on what appears to be a handle (which does not protrude), and which is located in each of the four doors. 6Outdoor cameras The car installs several cameras that appear in view: this is the case of those that we have on both sides just behind the front wheels. The others, which allow us to activate the watchdog mode when we leave it parked, are located between the doors. 7Front trunk As is usual in all Tesla vehicles, we will have a very useful compartment under the hood where we will have enough space to carry medium-sized suitcases. 8Rear trunk The trunk of the Tesla Model Y reaches 1,868 liters with the second row seats installed. If we bring them down, that number increases to 1,926. 9Autonomous driving We will continue to have the options of hiring the improved autopilot for € 3,800 or opting for total autonomous driving that increases its price to € 7,500. We will see if soon Tesla offers a flat rate to its users for this service. 10Panoramic ceiling One of the most outstanding elements that fascinates those who enjoy the journey is the panoramic roof of this Model Y, which allows us to see everything around us and significantly reduces the sunlight that reaches the interior.