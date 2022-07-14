the first teardown of the xiaomi 12s ultra shows off its massive 1″ imx989 sensor

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was announced last Monday, and stands out among other qualities for its Sony IMX989 camera sensor, the first 1-inch camera sensor designed specifically for phones. The first Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown video has surfaced on YouTube, showing us that 1-inch camera sensor up close. The video comes from WekiHome, and it also shows how big this 1-inch camera sensor is compared to the ISOCELL GNV (1/1.3-inch sensor).

Comparison with the 1/1.3″ ISOCELL GNV How has Xiaomi managed to fit that huge sensor along with two 48-megapixel cameras inside this phone, and have enough room for a 4,860 mAh battery and a motherboard containing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC? Well, the company has stacked two printed circuit boards so that there is enough space for all the components. The SoC, RAM, and storage are at the bottom. Xiaomi uses thermal paste, copper sheets, and a custom-designed vapor chamber to spread the heat. Despite this effort, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is not a small phone at all. This camera module is 11.06mm thick which explains the huge camera bump on the phone

Xiaomi has not only used the Sony IMX989 camera sensor, but also an 8P lens provided by Leica.

