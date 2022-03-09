The first solidarity NFT to help hospitalized children in Ukraine

Recently, NFTs seem to be on everyone’s lips, either to try to promote some specific element, within the focus of criticism, or simply as part of what seems like an inevitable movement that will be established in the near future. However, today they are in the news for a different reason, becoming a tool to support those affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

And it is just introduced to Captain Ukrainea character pretending to be the digital hero for fundraising dedicated to the care of hospitalized children on Ukraine, through the Ukrainian organization Svichado. The most notable difference with traditional fundraising and donations is that in this case, the donor receives an NFT of Captain Ukraine in exchange for his contribution.

Those interested in acquiring a Captain Ukraine NFT and contributing to the cause can do so through the Solsea NFT trading platform, in fact making the payment in the Solana cryptocurrency. “We chose to do it on this platform and through the Solana network because commissions are cents, while doing it through another network such as Ethereum, the commissions can reach up to €200 per transaction. It makes no sense to want to contribute $20 and end up paying more than $200 in commissions”, explains Jaime Guillot, creator of this initiative.

Donating the full value of transactionsthe Captain Ukraine NFT has three formats: in white for those who contribute the base amount of about 20 dollars (0.25 SOL); in black 200 dollars (2.25 SOL); and gold (25 SOL) for those who want to donate up to $2,000. There is a limited quantity of each version, which will make having one of them something exclusive and with the potential for revaluation.

“Initiatives like these remind us that the use of technology must go beyond satisfying personal interests and must be used by and for the common good. In these turbulent times, any means that can help is required and it seems that NFTs can be a great tool for this purpose.Guillot concluded.

And it is that the use of blockchain technology, and especially the world of cryptocurrencies, is allowing Ukraine to feed off funds despite the closure of some of its banks and the impossibility and danger of withdrawing money from ATMs. This war is showing the effectiveness of many technologies and among them it is taking a big step towards the acceptance of this digital money which, in this case, will be donated to the Ukrainian organization Svichado, dedicated to caring for hospitalized children, now isolated and in need. uncovered basics such as pajamas, underwear and medical supplies.