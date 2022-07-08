HomeTech NewsThe first solar-powered carbon capture systems

The first solar-powered carbon capture systems

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
capturar co2.jpg
capturar co2.jpg
- Advertisement -

Several months ago I presented you with a system that was capable of transforming CO2 from the air into rock, a huge prototype that could help a lot to reduce the carbon footprint.

Now it is the turn of another idea, this time based on solar energy, capable of absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere, an idea that has won a $700,000 contract to capture and store carbon in Australia.

[mb_related_posts1]

The AspiraDAC company is responsible for this invention, which will carry out the work with its first client, Stripe.

Under the contract, AspiraDAC will deploy approximately 180 of the machines to capture and store 500 tons of CO2 by 2027 at an agreed price of $1,000 per ton.

The Government lowers the VAT on electricity, but not to all households

How does the carbon capture machine work?

Created in collaboration with the University of Sydney, it uses a sponge-like substance that traps CO2 molecules as air travels through it. There are certain fans that suck air into containers filled with these sponges, and the heat is used to extract pure CO2 that can be channeled and stored underground.

They believe that they can spend only 20 dollars for each ton of CO2, counting compression, transport and storage.

By the end of this year the machines will already be working, it is not yet known where, but it is certainly a step forward for the industry, although for now they are only focused on Australia.

[mb_related_posts2]

This technology is still in its early stages, but they believe they will be able to reduce costs and reach megaton scale in the next decade, and gigaton scale in the decade after that.

We are not talking about the technology that will save the world, since without reducing the consumption of fossil fuels, the proportion of what is generated and what is captured will continue to be very unequal.

More information in The Guardian.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Inflation destroys the logic of the US trade war

The American Action Forum estimates that tariffs on Chinese imports cost consumers about $50...
Android

How to set up Alexa for emergency situations

Alexa is one of the most versatile virtual assistants today, which means that there...
Tech News

3D printers for breast reconstruction, three different approaches

3D printers have great applications in the world of medicine. For years we...
Tech News

Does Elon Musk still want Twitter?

It's been about three months since The relationship between Twitter and Elon Musk entered...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.