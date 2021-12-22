The first SMS ever sent has been auctioned as an NFT for € 107,000

The first text message ever sent, which read “Merry Christmas,” sold today for 107,000 as a “non-fungible token” (NFT) at a Paris auction house.

The message, posted on December 3, 1992, was auctioned by the operator Vodafone.

Vodafone engineer Neil Papworth sent the SMS from his computer to a manager in Great Britain, who received it on his 2kg ‘Orbitel’ phone, similar to a desk phone but cordless and with a handle.

“They were in the middle of the end of the year holidays, so he sent her the message ‘Merry Christmas'”said Maximilien Aguttes, head of development at Aguttes auction house.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of digital asset that has risen in popularity this year, with NFT artwork selling for millions of dollars.

These digital objects, spanning images, video, music, and text, They exist on the blockchain, a record of transactions that is kept on computers on the network. Each NFT has a unique digital signature.

The sale of intangible assets is not legal in FranceSo the auction house has packaged the text message in a digital frame, displaying the code and communication protocol, Aguttes said.

The buyer will receive the replica of the original communication protocol transmitted by the SMS and the proceeds will go to the United Nations Agency for Refugees.



