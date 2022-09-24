HomeTech NewsMobileThe first smartphones with WiFi 7 will arrive in mid-2024

The first smartphones with WiFi 7 will arrive in mid-2024

The first phones with Wi-Fi 7 support could begin shipping in the second half of 2024, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

Wi-Fi 7 can use 320 MHz channels and supports quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) technology, providing speeds up to 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 with the same number of antennas.

Wi-Fi 7 is expected to deliver speeds of “at least 30” gigabits per second and could even reach 40Gbps, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance. It will deliver speeds fast enough for the next generation of AR/VR, 8K video streaming, and gaming devices.

Wi-Fi 6 offers speeds of up to 9.6 Gb/s, WiFi 5 maxed out at 3.5 Gb/s, so WiFi 7 will be a noticeable improvement when it launches. DigiTimes suggests that with the launch of Wi-Fi 7 on the horizon, Wi-Fi 6E is “just a transitional technology.”

Wi-Fi 7 will first hit routers and laptops before reaching smartphones. In January, MediaTek demoed Wi-Fi 7, and Intel has said it plans to adopt Wi-Fi 7 in laptops by 2024, with the technology appearing in major markets in 2025.

Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 678 with few improvements

Qualcomm is also working on Wi-Fi 7 chip options that are expected to appear around the same time frame.


