The first renders of the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro are already here

Although the Pixel 6 arrived in our country only a few weeks ago, the phone has already been on sale for a few months in other regions. Therefore, we are not surprised that Today the first renders of the next Google flagship have been published.

We have two sources for today’s renders, and both leaks match up pretty well. OnLeaks has partnered with Smart Prix to give us some full color hi-res images of the Pro model, while xleaks7 and ChooseBestTech they have CAD images showing the build of the regular Pixel 7.

After the very aggressive redesign of the Pixel 6 this year, It’s no surprise that the Pixel 7 largely retains its current design. It keeps both the hole in the center of the screen and the camera bar on the back of the device.

The differences are quite subtle. Both phones now have camera bars that blend directly into the frame, instead of glass and metal intersecting like on current models.

The Pixel 7 it’s slightly smaller and slimmer – at least according to these leaked dimensions – measuring 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm compared to the Pixel 6’s 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm.

The main change of Pixel 7Pro it seems to be down to the camera bar lenses, which look huge compared to last year’s phones. Although this may change in the final product, it is certainly noticeable.

Finally, with the leaked dimensions of 163 × 76.6 × 8.7mm, it’s almost the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro — albeit slightly thinner.

As we learned last week, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will likely pack a second-gen Tensor chipset, along with a modem from Samsung.



