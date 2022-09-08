The first reactions to “Don’t worry, honey” are not all good

Do not the long-awaited new movie from Florence Pugh with the address of Olivia Wilde it finally had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Apart from the controversy that made the news this week due to possible conflicts between the cast members and the director, there were also reviews of the film that were not as auspicious as expected.

Olivia Wilde directed his second film after book smartthe great debut of the actress in that role that gave her great recognition and a good margin to think about her next project, Do not worry honey. The movie has Florence Pugh Y Harry Styles (partner of the director) as well as a great cast like Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Timothy Simons and more. The film will be released on September 22 in Latin America and these were some of the critics’ comments after its debut.

images of "Don't worry, honey", the next film by Olivia Wilde

For most of the press, the film does not live up to expectations. Perhaps the most auspicious opinion is that of Douglas Greenwood for Vogue: “For starters, it is a technical and aesthetic marvel. It kicks off with a luminous haven of mid-century single-family homes a la Casa Kaufmann in Palm Springs before launching into a sparkling gold cabaret, courtesy of the production designer of ZolaKatie Byron.” And she added: “Pugh and Styles make a charming and believable on-screen couple that oscillates between domestic bliss and suppressed fear. However, Pugh’s excellent work deserves a special mention.”

Tim Grierson of Screen Daily, is another of the specialized journalists who came out satisfied: “Stylishly designed and spearheaded by the great performance of Florence Pugh Like a picture-perfect housewife who discovers a horrible truth, this brilliant thriller draws unfavorable comparisons to a host of past films, criticizing their unsettling undertones without adding much new to the mix.”

However, the general idea of ​​the film is not so positive. Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly was blunt: “…regardless of the mass of ideas about love, gender constructions and modern life, Don’t Worry Darling never really transcends. It is a pastiche that looks beautiful, but it is disastrous.” Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson points to the direction: “…in the execution of Don’t Worry DarlingWilde offers no new ideas. There are even some contradictory elements to the film’s big secret premise, a confusing clash of false empowerment and degradation…”

Others point to the couple’s lack of chemistry or the performances of some of the protagonists. Brian Truitt of USA Today highlighted the pair’s lack of chemistry: Pugh and Styles is another disconnect: their dynamic with Pine, while antagonistic, is far more effective and not explored enough. Unfortunately, Don’t Worry Darling It’s like a very ambitious food dish, with key ingredients, but they feel undercooked.” However, most save Pugh’s work as the critic for Empire’s Helen O’Hara: “Pugh is excellent, while Wilde confidently steps forward to a larger subject matter and budget to deliver a stylish and beautiful film. . He doesn’t hit the landing well, but the flight of him to that point is fascinating”.

The story centers on Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project. and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan), spend their time basking in the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of his community.

The main conflict begins in the next part of the synopsis: “Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident satisfied by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to the cause of Victory. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question exactly what they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?

Do not worry honey opens on September 22 in Latin America.

