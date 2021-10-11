The first Radeon RX 6600 by XFX, ASRock and PowerColor photographed

With practically all its details already advanced, and an official presentation date expected for next October 13 according to the latest leaks, Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards from AMD They are once again protagonists, this time after having published the first photographs of various third-party models, with manufacturers like XFX, ASRock and PowerColor.

As is usual in this market, the leak comes to us from VideoCardz, with different marketing images from up to five different models of these RX 6600.

Starting with the XFX Speedster SWFT 210, we find a unique shorter PCB layout with a relocated 8-pin power connector, plus a redesigned backplate that differs from the Radeon RX 6600 XT model. A format similar to the PowerColor, with the Hellhound and Fighter models, which will maintain identical designs to their RX 6600 XT counterparts with 2-slot cooling and unique 8-pin power connectors.

For its part, ASRock is preparing two models of the Challenger series that share the same PCB with the single-fan Challenger ITX and the dual-fan Challenger D, although the interesting thing is that both cards seem to use the same PCB layout and even the back plate.









Thus, this leak confirms the specifications of these graphics, placing them squarely in what we can consider as a mid-range, in a segment just below the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

The Radeon RX 6600 will feature a Lean Navi 23 architecture with 28 compute units and 1,792 stream processors, increasing until 32 drives and 2,048 shaders present on the RX 6600 XT. The card has also been revealed to feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14Gbps on a 128-bit memory bus.

Unfortunately, at the moment we still do not have any information about their final sale prices, but everything indicates that we will meet with a strip between 300 and 350 euros, approximately. However, we can only talk about recommended sales prices, since in the end, the current situation of speculation and inflation aims to end up triggering these figures.