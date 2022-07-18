HomeTech NewsMobileThe first photograph taken with the Moto X30 Pro with a 200MP...

The first photograph taken with the Moto X30 Pro with a 200MP camera is here

By Abraham
The CEO of Motorola China Has published the first photo of the next Motorola X30 Pro, to be announced later this year.

The new camera features the 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor, an upgraded version of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor we told you about last month.

The ISOCELL HP1 sensor is not very large (1/1.22″), but it has larger pixels than the HP3 (0.64 vs. 0.56 μm). Even with everything, these pixels are still quite small and it will be necessary to see how they respond in low light situations.

The image that has been published has not been captured at the original resolution (200 MP), but the phone has applied 4-in-1 pixel binning to give a 50MP image.

After a 1:1 crop to show all its details, they quickly spotted some sharpness issues due to what appears to be lens aberration.

It is still too early to draw any conclusions, so we will have to wait until the phone is released to see if the jump to 200 MP is a real improvement and how the phone behaves on a day-to-day basis.


