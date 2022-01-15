The first Patch Tuesday of 2022 for Windows 10 has problems with VPNs

On the second and sometimes the fourth Tuesday of every month, companies like Microsoft release patches and updates for their systems. Windows users, for example, are used to waiting for these days to update their computers. However, the first Windows 10 Patch Tuesday of the year 2022 was released with problems. Users have been reporting issues related to VPN connections.

Additionally, the flaw has been confirmed by Microsoft and has provided a temporary option to solve it.

Microsoft provides a solution to the problems with the Windows 10 Patch Tuesday VPN

The Windows 10 Patch Tuesday that is causing issues right now has the ID KB5009566 and the build number 22000.434. This update arrived for versions of Windows 2004, 20H1 and 21H1 and the complaints were immediate. Just a couple of days after landing on computers, users started reporting failures related to native client VPN connection using L2TP protocol.

According to reports, users receive this error message when trying to establish L2TP VPN connections:

"Can't connect to VPN. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing error during initial negotiations with the remote computer"

The good news is that Microsoft has recognized the problem and provides an alternative to reduce the impact of the failure. In that sense, they recommend disabling provider identification in the server-side VPN settings. However, this implies another problem and that is the fact that not all servers support this possibility.

On the other hand, an additional option to solve the failure is to uninstall the update from the “View installed updates” section in the Programs section of the Control Panel. However, this means removing the functional fixes from the patch as well. For the rest, it only remains to wait for Microsoft to deploy a new update correcting the problem.