The first patch for Windows 11 slows down (even more) its use with AMD processors

The Windows 11 performance problem on AMD processors has worsened after the release of the first set of security patches for the operating system. The issue is in the process of being solved by Microsoft and AMD, but if you are affected, we can only recommend returning to Windows 10 until the waters calm down.

We already inform you that PCs with Ryzen CPUs suffer a Loss of performance when they use Windows 11 they can achieve up to 15% on some workloads such as esports games and some single threaded applications. AMD and Microsoft announced patches to correct the two main problems found: the unified L3 cache that has a high dependency on Ryzen and the UEFI CPPC2 that prevents the so-called “preferred kernel” from working properly.

Windows 11 on AMD processors

Microsoft released the first set of patches for Windows 11 on Tuesday. A regular update intended to fix mainly security vulnerabilities. Obviously, it was not intended to solve the issue at hand, but the problem is that it has aggravated it.

The TechPowerUP guys were curious to see if these patches improved Ryzen performance, but on the contrary. They ran the AIDA64 Cache & Memory benchmark to compare the results with a Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and found that the latency of the L3 cache had risen to 34 ns. It must be said that in the previous tests with Windows 11 the latency registered 17 ns and that in Windows 10 it oscillated between 10 and 11 ns.

A troubling failure

Taking into account the high dependency that the third-level cache has by architecture on the final performance of Ryzen processors, it is not good news. Microsoft and AMD have promised software updates that should fix the problem this month.

Any software can have bugs and moreover a new generation operating system that must potentially support hundreds of millions of computers, components and software from that monstrous ecosystem that Windows has become. But you have to be clear and forceful here. It is unacceptable that Windows 11 was launched with this failure, serious and high impact, which should have been detected in the months of testing. Even more so when Microsoft has limited by means of the minimum requirements (in our opinion artificially) the number of processors compatible with this new operating system.

Gossip points out that Microsoft “You’ve spent too much time optimizing Windows 11 for hybrid CPU architectures” combining performance and efficiency cores such as Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake and «has not spent the necessary time on the rest of the platforms«. It is pure journalistic speculation, but the result is simply worrisome and joins other very fat bugs in Windows 10 updates.

Among the great novelties of Windows 11, stands out the promise of “higher performance” with different optimizations and “greater stability” once the program for the delivery of semi-annual updates of Windows 10 has been definitively abandoned.