The first part of the fourth season of “Manifest” already has a premiere date

The unexpected success that the series has had (Manifest), did that even when your source string NBC canceled the show Netflixthe site where the project became popular, will rescue it to give it a worthy closure with a season that will be divided into two parts of 10 chapters each.

A few days ago, the streaming platform revealed a preview of the new season and has now announced the date on which the volume of this show is in its catalog.

Melissa Roxburgh returns as Michaela Stone for season 4. (Netflix)

will be the November 4th when part one of this supernatural drama series hits Netflixmore than a year after NBC will not renew it. The online entertainment service initially rejected the show last summer afterward, though after it became a huge hit, the company reconsidered.

Before its cancellation, the series hit the platform and quickly climbed to the top of the top 10 most-watched shows in various countries, including USA and territories of Latin America What Mexico, Colombia, Argentina Y Chiliamong a few more.

The first season spent 16 weeks in the Top 10 of Netflix, but that success didn’t just come during its streaming debut. Seasons 2 and 3 followed the same path the following week. Its larger audience is due to a broader reach, as the series was added to the brand’s catalogs in India, Latin America and the Nordic countries in early July this year.

season 4 of Manifest will follow Michaela Stone (melissa roxburgh) investigating part of a larger conspiracy. In the preview, he is seen opening a shipping container that emanates with a strange glow. The container appears normal, until a man with what appears to be the plane’s flight number severed on his arm grabs her arm.

Season 4 will be divided into two parts of 10 episodes each. (NBC/Netflix)

jeff rapke serves as creator and executive producer of the series and produces alongside Jackie Levin Y Len Goldstein. Warner Bros. Television is the company behind the production of this show.

For all those who love the series, little by little it has been revealed that members of the cast will return to the new season. The appearance of melissa roxburgh in the trailer for the fourth installment he confirmed his participation. They are back too Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) Y JR Ramirez (Jared Vasquez), who posted an Instagram photo on set.

All the original cast returns. (NBC/Netflix)

It was also revealed that parveen-kaur, Moon Blaise Y holly taylor come back like Ty Doranwho took over as Cal Stone at the end of the previous season.

One of the most popular members of the show is also set to make a comeback. TVLine announced that Matt Long would reprise the role of Ezekiel Landon and the showrunner said that the character would return to: “Complete his journey of Manifest as originally intended.”

