The first official image of the new Xiaomi 12 is filtered and the names of the models with a striking absence

Yesterday the news broke in reference to the new Xiaomi 12 family. The presentation date and the first official poster had been leaked. And now, just a few hours later, the Xiaomi 12 is back on the cover thanks to we know the first official image in a new promotional poster and the names of the new phones.

We knew that the Xiaomi 12 range will be presented on December 28 in China together with MIUI 13 and now we can see the first image of its final design far from leaks and renders. An image that helps us clear up some doubts that still hung in the air.

Waiting for the Pro model

All the information regarding the nomenclature comes from some prominent executives of the brand such as Lei Jun, Lu Weibing and Wang Teng Thomas and the official Weibo accounts in which they have announced the final name that the three models of the family will adopt. that will be presented: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

With these three names it must be indicated that there are surprises in this regard. Models that will arrive on December 28 in a triple launch in which the Xiaomi 12 Ultra does not find a hole. It may be submitted independently the same day or later. It is something we will have to wait for.

And along with the names, the first promotional image of these phones has been leaked thanks to Xiaomiui. An image that shows a front panel with a flat screen and a good front / panel ratio thanks in part to a camera that appears in the shape of a perforation in the central area. An aesthetic reminiscent of the Xiaomi 11T.

The image presents two of the three models that have been announced and presumably it is the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. The latter could be the most compact model, the one that will hit the global market under the name Xiaomi 12 Mini.

We do not have an image of the Pro model, of which rumored to feature an under-panel front camera with the technology CUP (Camera Under Panel) that we saw in the Xiaomi Mix 4 and a screen, in this case, slightly curved, similar to that used in some models of the Xiaomi Mi 11 family.

