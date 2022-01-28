Search here...
The first non-Huawei phone with HarmonyOS looks suspiciously like the iPhone 13 Pro

By: Brian Adam

HarmonyOS was already under development by the Huawei team, but things were rushed when the United States imposed a blockade on them that persists to this day. A lock that deprived them of access to the proprietary part of Google within Android and, therefore, access to Google Play in addition to fundamental hardware components such as 5G processors.

Said and done, Huawei accelerated the process and launched HarmonyOS, which is currently in its second generation, and put it at the service of several of its terminals. And now it comes to us the first mobile phone on the market with HarmonyOS that does not have the Huawei brand printed on the back. It has been signed by Gionee, a Chinese brand, and has printed a design and a name that seeks to make it, almost without a doubt, a clone of the iPhone 13 Pro.

This is the Gionee G13 Pro

Gionee

Gionee account during the launch of the new G13 Pro that “the new HarmonyOS introduces a new smart life experience in all scenarios, the desktop can be freely combined“In addition to praising the customization possibilities of the system. Let us remember that, when we thoroughly tested it on EuroXliveAndroid, we were able to verify that (at least in its origins) HarmonyOS had a hard to hide Android base, although the company’s plans were to diverge the development until it became a completely independent operating system.

Now, Gionee presents the first mobile phone with HarmonyOS that is not manufactured by Huawei, a Gionee G13 Pro powered by the Unisoc Tiger T310, with a really compact 6.26-inch screen for the times we live in and with a dual rear camera with a “very iPhone” design, with 13 megapixels for the main and 5 megapixels for the secondary. The phone is powered by an internal 3,500 mAh battery that seems fair, although perhaps Unisoc has managed to balance consumption to offer good autonomy.

Although we have not been able to verify it first-hand, this Gionee G13 Pro should arrive with the Huawei AppGallery pre-installed, thus accompanying the HMS services, so it also would be unlinked from the Google Play Store that feeds the vast majority of the Android ecosystem around the planet. This Gionee G13 Pro seems to want to compete in design with the iPhone 13 Pro, as we said before, although it does not do so neither in power nor, of course, in price.

The brand puts it on sale in China for 529 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 75 euros to change. We would like the iPhone 13 Pro to cost that much, but not in our dreams. We will see how many ‘clones’ of the iPhone 13 Pro come out in the coming months, we already know that the Chinese market is very prone to this type of behavior. There the copy is not treated as something offensive but as a tribute. Or as a way to carry the design of an iPhone in your pocket for a small fraction of its price. That too.

