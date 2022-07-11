The first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar goes vintage from July 31st | List

They will become vintage soon the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar presented by Applenow in the “distant” October of 2016. This is what emerges from an internal communication from Cupertino to the Apple Stores and authorized partners, on which the colleagues of macrumors.com they would be able to get their hands. In the note, Apple warns that from next July 31, the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bar will become part of the list of vintage Macs.

On October 27, 2016, the new MacBook Pro was presented in two dimensional variants. The most obvious novelty was the introduction of the Touch Bar, a small horizontal display that took the place of the classic function keys. The main advantage was represented by the versatility of the system, which thanks to the Retina screen with multitouch support up to 10 touches could from time to time propose actions specific to the app running at that momentfrom smilies for iMessage to options for formatting texts while writing.

