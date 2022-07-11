The first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar goes vintage from July 31st | List

They will become vintage soon the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar presented by Applenow in the “distant” October of 2016. This is what emerges from an internal communication from Cupertino to the Apple Stores and authorized partners, on which the colleagues of macrumors.com they would be able to get their hands. In the note, Apple warns that from next July 31, the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bar will become part of the list of vintage Macs.
On October 27, 2016, the new MacBook Pro was presented in two dimensional variants. The most obvious novelty was the introduction of the Touch Bar, a small horizontal display that took the place of the classic function keys. The main advantage was represented by the versatility of the system, which thanks to the Retina screen with multitouch support up to 10 touches could from time to time propose actions specific to the app running at that momentfrom smilies for iMessage to options for formatting texts while writing.
A miniature secondary display which was then re-proposed in the following years, up to the present day. In fact, in the current MacBook Pro range, if the Touch Bar has disappeared from the 14 and 16-inch screen variants, it is still in place in the very recent 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip.
The internal communication sent by Apple in the past few hours indicates that at the end of July several other products that are no longer recent will also become vintage:
- MacBook Pro, 13-inch, 2016 with two and four Thunderbolt ports
- MacBook Pro, 15-inch, 2016
- MacBook Air, 13-inch, early 2015
- MacBook, 12-inch, early 2016
- iMac, 21.5-inch, late 2015
- iMac, 27-inch, Retina 5K display, late 2015
- iPad Pro, 9.7-inch, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular only
The list of devices vintage Apple includes those products for which more than five years have elapsed and less than seven years since discontinuation. It is the first deadline that hovers over every Apple product. The second, and last according to current policies, comes seven years after end of marketingafter which the products are eligible to become part of the list of marked gadgets obsolete.
There difference between the two categorizations is substantial: the products vintage they can still be officially repaired at Apple or authorized centers, but everything is subject to the availability of spare parts which instead is guaranteed for all younger products. About the products obsolete on the other hand, the doubt about the availability of the parts does not even persist: they can no longer be repaired through official channels, so in case of problems the only one is to contact third party repairers, availability of spare parts permitting.