The first look at the prequel to “The Hunger Games” with Rachel Zegler was known

Tom Blyth is Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler is the Lucy Gray Baird tribute. (Lionsgate)

Lionsgate today presented a look at The : The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents), a prequel set in the grim world of Panem.

The film is set in time long before the story focused on Katniss Everdeen, the main character of the franchise. The Hunger Games, and focuses on English Tom Blyth in the role of Coriolanus Snow (the tyrant ruler of the dystopian nation), alongside Rachel Zegler as the tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

This story relates that, “as a mentor, in his youth, Coriolanus Snow develops forbidden feelings for the female tribute from District 12 during the 10th Hunger Games.”

Image of young Coriolanus Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents,” the novel. (Publisher Mill)

The new photo features an 18-year-old Snow, who was appointed as the young Gray’s instructor during the 10th Hunger Games, the much-hyped event in which teenagers are chosen by lottery to fight to the death.

In relation, the novel of 2020 of SuzanneCollins portrays how the modest Lucy becomes the center of attention when she displays her song during the harvest ceremony. So, with her talent and charisma, Snow believes she may be able to turn the odds in her favor towards coming out of the games alive and triumphant.

Donald Sutherland plays Coriolanus Snow as an adult in “The Hunger Games.” (Lionsgate)

Among the other faces of his cast, will be hunter schafer playing Snow’s cousin and confidant, Tigris Snow. The same way Peter Dinklage will play the dean of the Academy, Casca Highbottom; Y Viola Davis has been chosen to play Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind of the wicked deathmatch. Other talents like Jason Schwartzmann, Laurel Marsen, Josh Andres Rivera, Ashley Liao Y Amelie Hoeferle and more, will also be part of this story.

Rachel Zegler, American actress and singer who will star in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” (REUTERS)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be led by FrancisLawrence. It was she who also took to the big screen The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, mockingjay part 1 Y mockingjay part 2. Y Michael Leslie has written the last draft of the script.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It will hit theaters on November 17 of next year 2023.

