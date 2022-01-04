The first Honor folding already has a presentation date: the Honor Magic V arrives next week

Honor will be the next to announce a foldable device. We knew about the existence of the Honor Magic V for a few weeks, but its launch had no date, beyond “soon”. Now we know that the Honor Magic V will be official on next monday, january 10.

Therefore, there is a week left to meet Honor’s first folding mobile as part of its new adventure as an independent company from Huawei. The last teasers of the company show us a bit the appearance of the terminal, which finally will be type Fold, unfolding horizontally.

Honor’s first foldable in sight

Honor’s first launch during 2022 will be the Honor Magic V, its first approach to folding mobiles. Now we know that this Honor Magic V it will be book type, although we still need to know if it will be “big” like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or more compact, like the OPPO Find N.

Honor calls it a high-end folding phone, so it’s clear that it will have powerful specs. However, the leaks place it with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The latest teasers let us see its appearance, including its perforated exterior screen that rumors indicate that it would have 6.5 inches of diagonal and 90 Hz of refreshment.

Heeding the leaks, the Honor Magic V would be deployed to access a 8 inch main screen at 120 Hz. If true, it should be about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or even larger. The screen of the Samsung Fold is 7.6 inches. Other aspects that have been leaked from the terminal are the capacity of the battery, which would be 4,500 mAh and with support for fast charging 66W.

The image that accompanies the announcement of the launch lets us see the appearance of the module for its cameras, where there are at least three lenses. To know the rest of the characteristics we will have to wait until Monday January 10 at 12:30 Spanish time.

