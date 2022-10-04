The first good news of the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes from its battery

- Advertisement -

Good- -of-the-Samsung- -S23-comes.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="The first good news of the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes from its ">

Little by little, details of what can be expected from the new range of smartphones are becoming known. Samsung Galaxy S23. Thus, for example, there will be a major design change in what has to do with the rear camera module. Now, data has been known that makes it clear that there will be progress in what has to do with the load of the drums of the terminals.

Most models will include components that offer increased capacity, resulting in a longer autonomy, since the rest of the hardware is expected to be less demanding in the energy section -despite the fact that it will increase the power it offers when working-. The discordant element here will be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will remain at the same figure as the previous generation, so it will have a 5,000 mAh battery… which is not bad at all, it must be said.

The advances in the battery of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S23

- Advertisement -

One of the models that is pointed out in the source of the information that will have a significant improvement over its predecessor is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. This will be a model that will try to correct the disappointment of the previous generation, and will go from the meager 4,500 mAh to include two hundred more, which can mean that the autonomy will be much better -with an increase in the time of use above 10% in all types of situations-. And this is very positive for a terminal that will have a large screen.

OnLeaks

The model base of the new generation of high-end smartphones from Samsung will also have an improvement, but it will be less impressive, since we are talking about an increase of about 100mAh more. It is not as striking as the aforementioned, but taking into account that the integrated panel will be smaller, the figures in terms of autonomy improvement are practically the same.

In short, one of the advances that will come in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range, in almost all of it, will be better autonomy, which is always appreciated because this is a section that, if it does not respond, can be fatal. for sales to be adequate.

One more detail that has been known about these mobiles

Well, it has to do with the processor that they will integrate. Some sources indicated that in this generation the Korean company would bet everything on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the latest data indicates that the duality with models that will integrate a self-made Exynos SoC. It remains to be seen which regions are the ones that receive the latter, but what does seem clear is that they will ultimately be a minority.

- Advertisement -

>