The first generation Chromecast is no longer supported, what does this mean?

Google has announced, quietly, that support for the first generation of Chromecast player has ended. This means that there will be no more updates and therefore the functionality of this accessory will not improve (it won’t get worse either, of course). Consequently, the Mountain View company says goodbye to the first of a generation of accessories that is the best it has launched to date.

The transmission device in the form of a flash drive, has enjoyed almost 10 years of support, which is not bad considering how consumer electronics works today. Google warns that end users “may notice a degradation in performance” over time and, in addition, there may be a drop in security when using it.

It must be said that the latest firmware version for the Chromecast that made its appearance in 2013 is 1.36.159268, which was released in November 2022 with “bug fixes and improvements”. That was the first update in over three years, and by the looks of it, that’s as far as we’ve come.

Google makes it pretty clear

On the Chromecast release notes and firmware version support page (last updated on April 27, 2023), the Mountain View company indicates the following: “Support for Chromecast (1st generation) has ended, which means that these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

The Chromecast we are talking about aesthetically is similar to a flash drive that connects to the HDMI port on the far right and a microUSB port on the other for power with an included adapter. Its adjusted price, about 35 euros, was due to very modest specifications such as 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage. But the truth is that its operation was and is quite effective and avoid using cables to send content from your computer or phone to a TV.

A range that has not stopped growing

Google released the second-generation Chromecast two years later, which was shaped like a puck. The Chromecast Audio was announced at the same time, and an “Ultra” model arrived a year later in 2016 at the inaugural Made by Google event. The third generation was presented in 2018, being the last transmission device with Cast technology from the companysince all subsequent models already include the Google TV operating system.

