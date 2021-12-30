The first foldable from Honor sees some features filtered: the Magic V will rival the Samsung

When it comes to talking about folding phones, some models can inevitably come to mind. There are the Galaxy Z Flip, Huawei P50 Pocket, Motorola Razr and in another design line, the Galaxy Fold 3. A range of options to which Honor joins with Magic V from which data has been filtered again.

We know that Honor is working on its first folding and we have seen some samples, although very few, on social networks. Known as Honor Magic V it will be the company’s first folding. We already know that it will not be a shell type phone and it seems that it will bet on the book format and now we have new leaked data on some of its specifications.

Processor, battery and cameras

Information that appeared on Weibo and that reveals some of the key specifications of the Honor Magic V. Data that on the other hand, are expected if we take into account that it is likely to be a model focused on the super high-end range From the market.

According to the well-known portal, the Honor Magic V, the company’s first folding, will feature the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will come with Android 12 as the operating system. In this way it would be the first folding phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Regarding the screens, it is indicated that the internal one will allow a refresh rate of 120 Hz that on the outside they stay at 90 Hz. In the photographic section a main camera with a 50 megapixel lens will show off without further details about it.

The chambers are located in the form of a drilled hole in the center on the outer screen and in the upper right corner, also with a perforation in the inner screen. In addition, an image appears that shows how the external screen is slightly curved on its right edge.

From the screens the rumors point to a 6.5-inch diagonal on the outside and 8-inch on the inside when unfolded. The external camera would be 16 megapixels and together with the processor a combination with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Other aspects referred to are the battery, which will be compatible with a 66W fast charging system. The battery would have a capacity of 4,500 mAh.

This leaked information complements the image that has circulated on social networks and in which you can see part of the hinge that will allow the terminal to be folded and what appears to be an aluminum finish.

