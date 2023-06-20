The first desktop Android robot is coming, made by a former Xiaomi employee

- Advertisement -

Joyful Robotics officially announced the first desktop Android robota small electronic companion that is profoundly different from robots designed to replace or support humans (see Tesla Bot)i. But we are still talking about an ambitious device, a concentrate of technology made by Lian Li, founding member and former employee of Xiaomi, which promises Of revolutionize the interaction between man and machine.

The Joyful Robotics Android Desktop it has a 2.1-inch screen for its head, is 16.5 centimeters tall, supports USB-C wired and wireless charging. It can also move left and right thanks to a pair of legs that are limited in movement but functional.

The screen allows you to consult the time, reminders, timers and calls, but these are certainly not the salient features of a device that promises a new level of interaction between man and machine. To be relevant, in this sense, are the methods of use.

The Android robot is able to interact through haptic feedback, gestures, smartphone applications and voice recognition, unfortunately for the moment in Chinese. It will also support native Android features with future over-the-air updates.

The operating mode available at launch will likely be expanded through software updates. Also because there is talk – but it is not clear whether it is a separate edition – of a ROM designed to allow developers to modify the robot, which we hope will lead to the rapid implementation of voice commands in other languages.

As for the sale, the global launch is set for June 26, in collaboration with the Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall. Hence the official price of 1799 yuan which converted into our currency should be equivalent to around 230 euros (excluding taxes).