“The first death” will not have a second season

It seems that the fate of the (First Kill) It will not be the same as the other series LGBTQ+ very famous as heart stopper either SexEducation. Despite the fact that the teen vampire series was among the most watched in its premiere in early June, Netflix chose to cancel it and leave it without the possibility of extending the romantic story of Juliette and Calliope in a .

According to Varietysources near the giant streaming They assure that there were no complaints regarding the quality of the production or the work of the cast and crew behind the scenes. However, the comparison between the cost and the number of views it attracted would not be the most ideal for the American company.

Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis brought the leads to life in “The First Death.” (Netflix)

The fiction premiered globally on June 10 and, for almost the entire month, managed to rank in the Top 10 of the most watched English-language series on the platform with more than 48 million hours viewed. It was positioned above titles such as Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things (season 1 to 3), Be Meek: Prayer and Obedience, God’s Favorite Idiot Y The Lincoln Lawyer.

A lesbian relationship, the vampire genre and much to improve

the first death is a creation of V. E. Schwab based on an original story of his that was published in the anthology Vampires Never Get Old. The premise was about an impossible romance between two teenage girls, facing the same style of Romeo and Juliet because of their conflicting family legacies. One belongs to a noble caste of vampires and the other descends from a clan of monster hunters.

The plot was based on a short story written by youth author VE Schwab. (Netflix)

“When the time comes for teenage Juliette to claim her first kill so she can reclaim her place in a powerful family of vampires, she sets her sights on Calliope, the new girl in town. But to her surprise, the newcomer is a vampire slayer from a family of renowned slayers. Each one will discover that annihilating the other will not be as easy as it will be to fall for their respective tricks, ”she reads in the synopsis.

The story was welcomed by the public LGBTQ+especially from young women, for containing a realistic depiction of a high school lesbian romance . This added to a vampire plot gave viewers what they Twilight could not give in his time, since all the couples in Stephenie Meyer’s books were heterosexual. However, the special effects and certain flaws in her script made her look closer to what defines the term “Camp” on TV: too much exaggeration and little sense in the narration.

In its launch at the beginning of June, “The First Death” reached the Top 10 of the platform. (Netflix)

Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis starred the first death in the roles of Juliette and Calliope respectively. The rest of the cast was composed elizabeth mitchell (lost) as Margot, Juliette’s mother; Aubin Wise as Talia, Cal’s mother; gracie dzienny as Elinor, Juliette’s older sister; Dominic Goodman as Apollo, Cal’s older brother, Philip Mullings, Jr. as Theo, Cal’s half brother; Y Jason R. Moore as Jack, Cal’s father.

The first season is available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes.

: