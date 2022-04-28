The first beta of Android 13 may have anticipated the new Nest Hub

Yesterday Google made the first available Android 13 beta for Pixel smartphones, and as always in these cases the search for the hidden novelty has started. Among the most active Mishaal Rahman, who sifted through the beta code finding not a software novelty but a device that may be in development at the Mountain View headquarters.

Judging by a few lines of code, Google would be hard at work on a Nest Hub update. Not a small deal, since the word appears several times in the heart of Android 13 dock in reference to the Mountain View smart display. The facts are limited to this, the rest for the moment are only suppositions.

The most credible hypothesis is that Google is working for make the two elements that make up the Nest Hub decoupable, then the display from the base with built-in speakers. Nest Hub, in this way, would turn into a portable smart display, a sort of tablet to carry around, and to be re-secured to the base – the dock, in fact – to recharge it or when you want to take advantage of the speakers for better sound.

The second generation Nest Hub. The next one might allow you to decouple display and base

At present – we repeat – it is a matter of hypotheses, suppositions, but we may know more at Google I / O 2022, the developer event scheduled for next month during which in the past the company has also unveiled some hardware news. Unlikely scenario that of the launch in moments for the new Nest Hub given that the current second generation dates back to last year, but who knows that at least one clue does not arrive.