The first benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are filtered

The Korean manufacturer has been working on the Samsung Galaxy S22, its new family of flagships that will surely be presented in January 2021. And, as the next Samsung Unpacked event, we are learning more details about this terminal.

For example, we know that the Pro model could have an amazing 200 megapixel camera, in addition to having leaked part of the technical characteristics of the terminal. Now we bring you the first benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

We talk about performance tests where the possibilities of the processor and other hardware elements are squeezed to the maximum to see how far they can go. And beware, these first benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 have a surprising element: they use the new AMD GPUs for their Exynos processor.

The Exynos 2200 looks really good

First Exynos 2200 Public Geekbench1 * 2.59Ghz Big core3 * 2.50Ghz Middle core 4 * 1.73Ghz Little core8GB RAMScores look like in power saving mode GPU infoANGLE (AMD, Vulkan 1.2.174 (Samsung Voyager EVT1 (0x000073A0)) AMD open-source driver -2.0.0) https://t.co/1fUMeyI5yU pic.twitter.com/cTeY4iREn2

– Tron ❂  (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021

It should be remembered that The Samsung Galaxy S22 will debut the new Exynos 2200 processor of the company. A powerful SoC that stands out for having an AMD GPU to offer the best performance. And looking at these benchmarks, it is clear that the Galaxy S22 is going to have unparalleled power.

In this case benchmarks pertain to Samsung Galaxy S22 +, with model number SM-S906B, and has an Exynos 2200 processor (S5E9925 chipset), accompanied by 8 GB of RAM.

As you can see in the image that heads these lines, say that the processor scored 1,073 points in the single-core CPU test and 3,389 points in the multi-core CPU test. Two scores that are not excessively high, but taking into account that the phone used for the test was in power saving mode, makes it clear that their performance points to manners.

Also, through these performance tests, which have appeared on the popular Geekbench site, we can see the components that bring the processor of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to life. In this way, we are facing an eight-core CPU, with a main core at 2.59 GHz, three high-performance cores that reach clock speeds of up to 2.5 GHz, in addition to four low-power cores at 1.73 GHz.

Refering to GPU, we can see that it is a Mobile Radeon, a chip based on AMD RDNA2 and that stands out for having some technologies seen in gaming graphics cards. For example, ray tracing or ray tracing is a system that improves shadows, lights and reflections in any game by calculating lighting more precisely.

There are still a few months for the Samsung Galaxy S22 see the light, but it is clear that the phone points to ways to be another of the great successes of the Korean company.

